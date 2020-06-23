June 23, 2020

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
THE 1619 PROJECT GETS RESULTS! Mayor De Blasio Forms Illegal Fireworks Task Force To Go After Suppliers In ‘Huge Sting Operation.’
Earlier: ‘1619 Project’ writer pushes conspiracy theory that the government uses fireworks to disrupt black communities.
