«
»

June 23, 2020

THE 1619 PROJECT GETS RESULTS! Mayor De Blasio Forms Illegal Fireworks Task Force To Go After Suppliers In ‘Huge Sting Operation.’

Earlier: ‘1619 Project’ writer pushes conspiracy theory that the government uses fireworks to disrupt black communities.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 4:14 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.