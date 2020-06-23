June 23, 2020

WELL, GOOD: Daily COVID-19 Deaths in the U.S. Have Fallen Dramatically Since April: The downward trend continued after states began lifting their lockdowns. “Even taking into account the average lag between laboratory confirmation and death—about two weeks, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—the loosening of restrictions on movement and economic activity that began at the end of April so far has not led to the surge in COVID-19 deaths that many lockdown supporters predicted.”

According to the latest science, the only thing that will kill grandma is a Trump rally.