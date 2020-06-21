June 21, 2020

DONALD TRUMP ON THE SEATTLE SECESSIONISTS:

I especially wanted you to notice that he talked about how he saw the political advantage in standing back and letting Seattle and other cities show us all how far they would decline under Democratic leadership. He’s ready to go in and help when asked — “Anytime you want we’ll come in, we’ll straighten it out in one hour or less” — but it’s also okay if they don’t ask. It’s to his political advantage, but it’s not an advantage he would take. He’d help if asked. But if they want to give him the advantage… well, that’s how he spins the disorder. It doesn’t hurt him, but he feels bad about it and he’s quite capable and willing to help. But they need to ask.