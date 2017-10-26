«
June 21, 2020

OCEANIA HAS ALWAYS BEEN AT WAR WITH TEDDY ROOSEVELT:

● Shot: “I think that Teddy Roosevelt was a great American.”

—Hillary Clinton in a May 1, 2008 interview with Bill O’Reilly.

● Double-Shot: “It’s time to take a page from Teddy Roosevelt’s book and get our economy working for Americans again. That’s what I’ll do as president.”

—Hillary, as quoted in an October 28, 2015 Dow Jones Marketwatch.com article titled “Hillary Clinton wants to be Teddy Roosevelt.”

● Chaser: “Red paint was splashed at the statue of Theodore Roosevelt on the steps of the American Museum of Natural History early Thursday, according to cops.”

—The New York Post, October 26, 2017.

● Hangover: The Teddy Roosevelt statue will be removed from the Natural History Museum.

NewsDio, quoting the New York Times, today.

