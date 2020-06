DEMOCRACY DIES IN DOXXING, PART DEUX: Mexican-American Accused of Making ‘White Power’ Sign by Overzealous SJW is Fired. “Cafferty is Mexican-American and says he comes from a diverse family of all races. He says he’s proud of SDG&E for taking any allegations of racism seriously, but he wants his job back…Cafferty is just another casualty of an overzealous social justice warrior. He should file a wrongful termination lawsuit against SDG&E.”