June 17, 2020

SEATTLE ADDS CONCRETE BARRICADES TO CHOP:

I can’t help but wonder how much of this has to do with President Trump’s comments about sending the military to take care of the CHOP once and for all. Concrete barricades are a lot tougher to get through than tents, after all.

Regardless, this move represents Durkan’s approval and her essentially ceding over control of parts of her city to another entity. Honestly, how the people of Seattle can support her right now is beyond me.