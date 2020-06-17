June 17, 2020

DON SURBER: Conservative pretends there is debate in America.

There is only one side to the story. Didn’t Harsanyi read Jim Rutenberg’s piece in the New York Times in August 2016 that said journalists should abandon objectivity and giving Donald John Trump the opportunity to tell his side of the story because there is only one truth: whatever today’s official narrative is.

Harsanyi’s piece was very telling in that he vigorously defended The Federalist while barely mentioning Zero Hedge. Remember George Carlin’s things you would never hear in a cowboy movie? One of them was, do what you want to the girl but leave me alone. Harsanyi apparently IS saying that with regard to Zero Hedge.

Fascism is not coming. Fascism is here.