June 17, 2020

ROGER SIMON: Our Elites Suffer From China Envy.

BLM is being coopted, though they don’t realize it. Soon enough they will be dispensed with. Antifa is already considered de trop.

Elites don’t want to “smash the state.” They want to strengthen and formalize it in the Chinese communist tradition for their own advantage. (cf. McKinsey & Company, our most powerful consulting firm, that works with the Chinese on Belt-and-Road and with Governor Cuomo on New York’s “reopening”)

And if China falls apart due to the mishandling of the virus it pioneered, so much the better. The globalists will eagerly replace them, while closely replicating what they have done. As we know, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.