June 16, 2020

GOOGLE RHYMES WITH GULAG: Google bans two websites from its ad platform over protest articles: The two sites, ZeroHedge and The Federalist, will no longer be able to generate revenue from any advertisements served by Google Ads.

That’s okay, there are several percent of the ad market that Google doesn’t control. Time for antitrust scrutiny. And since NBC prevailed on Google to demonetize two of its competitors, I think NBC should be investigated, too. When two huge companies collude to cut out competitors, that looks like a conspiracy in restraint of trade, whatever the excuses given.