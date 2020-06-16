June 16, 2020

THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: A group of woke celebrities are promoting a clip of Louis Farrakhan. “Comedian Chelsea Handler posted a clip of Louis Farrakhan on Instagram yesterday with the comment, ‘I learned a lot from watching this powerful video’…Mediaite is reporting that ‘fellow celebrities Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Garner, and Michelle Pfeiffer’ also liked the post. And all of this comes a couple days after Ice Cube put up a tweet post praising Farrakhan.”