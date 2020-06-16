June 16, 2020

REALCLEARINVESTIGATIONS: How California Disregarded Its Own Liberal Faculty to Ditch the SAT. “The regents’ decision flouted a unanimous faculty senate vote a few weeks earlier to retain the SAT for now — after a year-long study by a task force commissioned by Napolitano herself found the test neither ‘racist’ nor discriminatory nor an obstacle to minorities in any way.”

Remember, the people running our institutions place the approval of their peers above the welfare of the institutions they run. And their peers are a narrow, and frankly kind of crummy, group.