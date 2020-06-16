June 16, 2020

#RESIST: NY State Lawmaker Pledges To ‘Cut Off The Chains’ And Open Playgrounds If Mayor De Blasio Doesn’t Drop Ban.

State Sen. Simcha Felder slammed the Democratic mayor on Monday, accusing him of “catering” to donors and supporters by allowing playgrounds to remain open in some city districts, while chaining and welding gates shut in others.

“It’s a tale of two cities,” Felder, also a Democrat, told The Daily Wire. “Wealthier neighborhoods like Central Park and the east side of Manhattan, there’s certain playgrounds in certain neighborhoods, somehow the playgrounds and parks are open.”

“In other neighborhoods they’re closed,” Felder continued. “[De Blasio] is doing whatever he likes. He is catering to the people that support him most.”