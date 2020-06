THEY DO IT PRECISELY BECAUSE THE CRAZY LEFT SCARES THEM. IT’S EXACTLY BY THIS MECHANIC THAT ALL THE UPPER CLASS BECAME COMMUNIST IN EUROPE AND THEREFORE MADE COMMUNISM A POSITIONAL GOOD. BECAUSE THEY WERE TERRIFIED COWARDS. IT’S NOT LIKE THE RIGHT RIOTS, LOOTS AND THREATENS THEIR LIVES: Corporations Grovel to Black Lives Matter.

Of course, they might perhaps want to think about the incentive structure they’re creating, now it’s becoming obvious this is an existential fight.