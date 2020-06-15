June 15, 2020

WAS IT OVER WHEN CHURCHILL BOMBED PEARL HARBOR? Community Activist Asked If Churchill’s Statue Should Be Removed, Says ‘I Haven’t Personally Met Him.’

Chair of Lambeth Independent Police Advisory Group and community activist Lorraine Jones said she wasn’t sure if the statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill should be removed because she hasn’t ‘personally met him.’

Lorraine Jones appeared on Channel 4 News yesterday to speak with presenter Cathy Newman* about the recent protests and counter-protests across London.

Ms Jones suggested it’s time for the government to reexamine the historic statues around the city and promptly relocate any ‘that shouldn’t be there’ to a museum.