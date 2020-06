FROM HOTEP TO DOH-TEP: Dems engage in shameful cultural appropriation.

Plus:

I had to say something about the American politicians shameless and ignorantly using the Kente fabric as a prop in their virtue signaling.

*I’m usually more mild mannered than this so please forgive me, I’m upset. pic.twitter.com/aZMjgsHujS

— Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) June 8, 2020