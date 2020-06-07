June 7, 2020

CRYBULLIES CLAIM ANOTHER SCALP: NY Times editorial page editor James Bennet resigns amid staff fury over Tom Cotton op-ed.

The New York Times announced Sunday that Editorial Page Editor James Bennet is resigning — amid reports of anger inside the company over the publication of an op-ed from Sen. Tom Cotton about the George Floyd unrest last week. Bennet had apologized late last week after previously defending the piece, titled, “Send in the Troops.” Cotton, R-Ark., called for the government to deploy troops to help quell riots and looting that emerged amid the anger over Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody last month. “The journalism of Times Opinion has never mattered more than in this time of crisis at home and around the world, and I’ve been honored to be part of it,” Bennet said in a statement. “I’m so proud of the work my colleagues and I have done to focus attention on injustice and threats to freedom and to enrich debate about the right path forward by bringing new voices and ideas to Times readers.”

Fired for publishing an op-ed written by a Republican senator espousing an opinion held by the majority of the American public, or to put it another way, doubleplus ungood crimethink:

In a 2018, review of Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt’s The Coddling of the American Mind, Quillette contributor Matthew Lesh asked, “Is Safetyism Destroying a Generation?”

Yes, and they’re now collecting plenty of scalps from the older generation as well along the way.

UPDATE: Heh, indeed:

Meanwhile, over in the “news” division of the Gray Lady: “Journalism is dead. That fact was made abundantly clear by New York Times staff writer and founder of the factually-inaccurate 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones in an appearance on the CNN’s so-called ‘Reliable Sources’ Sunday, where she argued that the media couldn’t legitimately treat the Republican Party fairly because they were a ‘rogue’ organization and being fair would be ‘picking sides.’”

The New York Times morphed so slowly into the Daily Kos, I hardly even noticed.