SEGREGATION NOW, SEGREGATION TOMORROW, SEGREGATION FOREVER — AND SEGREGATION UNQUESTIONED: UCLA removes lecturer for questioning proposal to give black students preferential grading. “The petition, created by UCLA student Preet Bains, calls Klein’s defense of race-blind consideration ‘extremely insensitive, dismissive, and woefully racist.'” But the administration went along.

When taxpayers tire of funding this sort of thing, we’ll be told it’s because of “anti-intellectualism.”