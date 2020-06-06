June 6, 2020

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, STASI EDITION: Syracuse invented evidence to find fraternity guilty of racial slur after investigation cleared them: lawsuit.

When Syracuse University found Alpha Chi Rho collectively responsible for shouting a racial slur at a black female student, it not only ignored the woman’s family but overruled its own appeals board, according a lawsuit by the fraternity last week. . . .

The allegations would mean the administration had continually defamed AXP going back to last fall, when Chancellor Kent Syverud said four members had been placed on interim suspension for “a verbal assault.”

The suit provides details from the past several months that Syracuse does not appear to have previously acknowledged, including that the members were quickly exonerated back in December, owing to video evidence and “consistent” testimony.