June 3, 2020

WE ALL NEED TO ADMIT THAT AMERICA HAS A TATTOO PROBLEM: Chicago man with ‘Joker’ mask, “Pretty” neck tattoo caught after allegedly setting police car ablaze in George Floyd riot.

And:

(Classical reference in headline.)

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 9:45 pm
