June 3, 2020
WE ALL NEED TO ADMIT THAT AMERICA HAS A TATTOO PROBLEM: Chicago man with ‘Joker’ mask, “Pretty” neck tattoo caught after allegedly setting police car ablaze in George Floyd riot.
And:
(Classical reference in headline.)
WE ALL NEED TO ADMIT THAT AMERICA HAS A TATTOO PROBLEM: Chicago man with ‘Joker’ mask, “Pretty” neck tattoo caught after allegedly setting police car ablaze in George Floyd riot.
And:
(Classical reference in headline.)
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.