BUT THE RIOTS ARE FINE: Infectious disease specialists call for an end to tear gas during COVID-19 pandemic. A friend on Facebook comments: “I don’t even have words for anyone who can’t see through this coordinated charade. I am so over it. If we let these dirtbags win in November, we are so done.”

The public health community has not behaved in a way that enhances trust. That’s an unfortunate dereliction.