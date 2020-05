IT IS A SELF-FIXING SITUATION. IT JUST TAKES TIME WHICH WE MIGHT OR MIGHT NOT HAVE. LOOK, THE LEFT KEEPS THINKING IF THEY CAN SILENCE DISSENT IT GOES AWAY. THIS MEANS THEY’VE LEARNED NOTHING FROM THE TWENTIETH CENTURY. AND IF WE LET THEM GET AWAY WITH IT, IT MEANS NEITHER DID WE: Do the Lord Chancellor and the Archbishop Approve?