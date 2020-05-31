May 31, 2020

IF IT WERE ONLY THE TWIN CITIES, THIS MIGHT BE JUST A BAD SITUATION OUT OF CONTROL. BUT THIS IS NATION WIDE, IN EVERY BLUE CITY WHERE THEY CAN COUNT ON THE POLICE STANDING DOWN. THIS ISN’T ORGANIC, OR AN EXPRESSION OF FRUSTRATION WITH INJUSTICE. THIS IS A SUSTAINED ENEMY ATTACK, PLANNED AND ORGANIZED: Minneapolis goes Bagdhad.

Look, maybe I’m paranoid, but when the impeachment failed, we got the “pandemic lockdown.” (The virus is real, the reaction to it was pants on the head crazy and a complete overreaction fed — on cue — by the media that had been drumming up the impeachment now feeding panic.) When that started to fail and break down, as even health authorities turned against it — the mountain numbers on its doing nothing to curb infections and also the infection not being as lethal as claimed are getting hard to ignore, and even Doctor Fauci says there probably won’t be a second wave — we get riots. Right on cue. What are the odds?