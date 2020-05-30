May 30, 2020

BLUE CITIES ALL OVER ARE IN TROUBLE: Curfew in effect as protests continue in Nashville. “The mayor has implemented a curfew for Nashville residents. Buildings were damaged, a fire at the courthouse and officers were attacked as protests continue in downtown Nashville on Saturday evening. Mayor John Cooper signed an executive order, which declared a state of civil emergency, and setup a curfew for 10 p.m. in Nashville. Police said anyone on the streets is subject to an arrest.”

Related: Fires rage in Seattle protests; National Guard activated.

Treat violent rioters as harshly as you treat salon owners trying to save their businesses, that’s all I ask . . .

UPDATE: Harsh, but fair: