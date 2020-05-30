May 30, 2020

WELL, THIS DOESN’T FIT TODAY’S NARRATIVE:

● Jail records show most arrested in Minneapolis riots have Minnesota addresses.

—KMSP, the Minneapolis Fox TV affiliate, today.

● “[Adam Leggat, a former British Army counterterrorism officer who now works as a security consultant specializing in crowd management for the Densus Group] said intelligence reports from his colleagues indicate most of the hard-core protesters in Minneapolis are far-left or anarchists, and that far-right groups have not yet made a significant appearance. He said looting is typically done by locals – usually people with no criminal record who just get caught up in the moment.”

—USA Today, err, today.

Found via Jon Gabriel, who tweets, “As some of us have been saying since this began. Most the violence is orchestrated by privileged white Antifa. Catch up, media.”

Catch up? The Democratic Party politicians and their operatives with bylines have a narrative they’re hastily trying to construct.

UPDATE: “One of the ironies of post-Great Awokening politics is that white, lefty politicians facing violence from leftists within their own jurisdictions now have to reinterpret the violence as right-wing in order to assert the legitimacy of public order,” NRO’s Peter Spiliakos tweets.

“It seems like the looting of the CNN headquarters was the turning point that led pundits, political advisers, and govt officials to say ‘actually this is a white nationalist psyop’ which is hilarious,” Joe Gabriel Simonson of the Washington Examiner adds.