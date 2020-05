MINNESOTA POLICE OFFICER DEREK CHAUVIN WHO KNELT ON GEORGE FLOYD ARRESTED.

Related: Amy Klobuchar’s VP prospects are over. “Chauvin was one of six officers who fired on and killed Wayne Reyes in 2006 after Reyes reportedly aimed a shotgun at police after stabbing his friend and girlfriend. While the death happened during Klobuchar’s tenure at the helm of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, the case did not go to a grand jury until after she left the office and became a senator.”