May 29, 2020

#JOURNALISM:

Nowadays, our brave media “firefighters” don’t even run toward the fires, they try to explain them away to protect the narrative. Usually, that’s just metaphorical, but . . .

Meanwhile, a friend on Facebook points out something that the press coverage won’t emphasize: “The police chief is a Democrat. The Hennepin Co Attorney is a Democrat. Amy Klobuchar is the Democrat former DA of Hennepin Co who refused to charge the very cop that allegedly ended this man’s life. The Mayor of Minneapolis is a Democrat. The Governor is a Democrat. Leftist leadership has failed Minneapolis for decades.”