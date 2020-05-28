May 28, 2020

TO BE FAIR, HE’S A DEMOCRAT AND THEIR EXPERTISE IS WRECKING ECONOMIES, NOT FIXING THEM: De Blasio’s cluelessness on reopening NYC is ultimate failure of crisis leadership.

Hospitalizations are down 90 percent from their COVID peak. The rest of the state is open or set to open — and a million city residents have filed for unemployment.

It’s been clear for weeks that the city needs to start reopening as soon as possible — and that the day was getting ever closer. Yet Team de Blasio is still figuring out the basics of how to do it — with no clue on key issues such as the subway.

He also insultingly claims that small businesses can “hang on” just fine.

Meanwhile, de Blasio has been busy setting up advisory panels — including a racial-inequality panel led by his wife — and spending millions on consultants who plainly haven’t helped resolve anything.

Wouldn’t it make sense to worry about a “chief diversity officer” after you ensure that the city can function?

New York has suffered through de Blasio’s for 6 ¹/₂ years, but its underlying strengths allowed it to pull through. But now the city has to rely on his “leadership” amid a crisis of the first order — and so is facing utter disaster. We are, unfortunately, learning the true price of an inept leader.