May 28, 2020

“I GUESS THE FIRST RIOT WILL START AT ONE OF MARTINA NAVRATILOVA’S MANSIONS:” Tennis great Martina Navratilova declares that it’s ‘time to riot everywhere!!!!’

UPDATE: Now deleted; Navratilova responds: “To all those who have an issue with me calling for riots everywhere- please look up the many definitions of riot. This is not a call to any violence whatsoever- for example this a definition of riot ‘an unbridled outbreak, as of emotions, passions, etc.’ So simmer down!!!”

Have an “an unbridled outbreak of emotions, passions,” but “simmer down” she said, with three exclamation marks.