May 28, 2020

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: Why Does CNN Let Cuomo Interview His Brother? CNN Is Picking Ratings Over Ethics.

Note that this is in the Atlantic, which isn’t opposed to tossing its own ethics aside to goose its Website’s stat counter.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:45 am
