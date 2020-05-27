May 27, 2020

JOE BIDEN HAS A NEW EXCUSE FOR HIS RACIST ‘YOU AIN’T BLACK’ COMMENT:

It wasn’t Biden’s fault! It was Charlamagne tha God’s fault! Seriously? He expects us to buy that excuse? Can’t he just accept responsibility for the fact that he exposed the Democrats’ secret that they take the black vote for granted? As Biden would say, “Come on, man!”

To be fair, attacking journalists has always been a key element of Joe Biden’s style:

“Biden is so bad at this,” Jason Howerton of the Blaze tweets. “In no way was [Charlamagne tha God] being a ‘wise guy,’ he was being dead-serious when he told him in so many words that he would have to earn the black vote, especially given his record on criminal justice reform.”

In any case, if Biden can’t keep his cool and handle Charlamagne tha God, how can he be expected to handle ISIS or Xi?