May 27, 2020
ANNALS OF KAREN AUTOPHAGY. Cooped up: A shameful Central Park encounter demands all New Yorkers be better people.
The fallout has been typical. Despite apologizing, she’s since been fired. Her dog’s been taken into protective custody. (I’m not joking). Those are pretty high prices to pay.
But while Christian’s video evidence (and his sister’s Twitter account) damn Amy’s actions, Christian’s Facebook post is actually the best evidence that he is not guilt-free here:
“ME: Ma’am, dogs in the [Bramble] have to be on the leash at all times. The sign is right there.
“HER: The dog runs are closed. He needs his exercise.”
At this point, Christian performs a self-own for the ages:
“ME: Look, if you’re going to do what you want, I’m going to do what I want, but you’re not going to like it. HER: What’s that? ME [to the dog]: Come here, puppy!
“HER: He won’t come to you.”
“ME: We’ll see about that… I pull out the dog treats I carry for just such intransigence. I didn’t even get a chance to toss any treats to the pooch before Karen scrambled to grab the dog.
“HER: DON’T YOU TOUCH MY DOG!!!!!”
At which point, the resulting confrontation escalates.
Related: It looks like Amy Cooper, the white woman in the viral Central Park video, is a liberal. That’s important.