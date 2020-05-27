May 27, 2020

SORRY, MEDIA: YOU’RE NOT VICTIMS NO MATTER HOW MUCH ‘ABUSE’ YOU TAKE.

President John Adams signed a law making it a crime to criticize the government; 20 newspaper editors were imprisoned. Andrew Jackson not only had his own paper, edited by a member of his cabinet, but it got government subsidies. Kayleigh McEnany hurting your feelings is not a constitutional crisis. You buy ink by the barrel, fill the airwaves 24 hours a day and get millions of clicks on your websites. Victims? Get over yourselves.

