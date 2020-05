KARENS GENERALLY ARE; IT GOES WITH THE GENERAL SENSE OF RECTITUDE AND ENTITLEMENT. It looks like Amy Cooper, the white woman in the viral Central Park video, is a liberal. That’s important. “In response to the video, many on social media began to speculate and insist that Amy Cooper was a Trump supporter and a member of the ‘MAGA’ movement.”

Nope. White liberals are the most racist people around. And the most entitled and officious.