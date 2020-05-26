«
»

May 26, 2020

HMM: According to Reddit, Cultural Revolution style banners popped up in Hong Kong.

Xi may not want to let that particular genie out of the bottle. Mao controlled it, but only barely. And Xi isn’t Mao, however much he wants to be.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:19 pm
