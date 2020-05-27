May 27, 2020
I’LL BELIEVE MASKS ARE NECESSARY WHEN THE PEOPLE TELLING ME MASKS ARE NECESSARY START ACTING LIKE MASKS ARE NECESSARY: MSNBC cameraman called out on live TV for not wearing face mask during segment on people not wearing face masks.
