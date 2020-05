YOU KNOW WHO OWNS YOU BY WHAT YOU’RE NOT ALLOWED TO SAY: YouTube Censorship and That Which May Not Be Said About Chinese Propaganda.

Just for future reference, the magic words are 五毛党 or just 五毛. They mean “paid commenter”.

UPDATE: (Charlie) YouTube got back to me. A spokesperson said: “This appears to be an error in our enforcement systems and we are investigating. Users can report suspected issues to troubleshoot errors and help us make product improvements.”