May 26, 2020

TRUMP, SCARBOROUGH, LORI KLAUSUTIS, JACKSONIAN JUJUTSU:

POTUS can’t lose here that’s why he picked this fight. He is a Jacksonian whose entire philosophy can be summed up by this sentence written nearly twenty years ago by the late great Steven Den Beste one of the greatest bloggers who ever lived

The whole point of Jacksonianism is “You leave me alone and I’ll leave you alone. You play fair with me and I’ll play fair with you. But if you f*** with me, I’ll kill you.”

That’s Trump all over.