May 26, 2020

YOU WENT FULL KAREN, KARYN. NEVER GO FULL KAREN, KARYN. Massachusetts Lt. Governor Karyn Polito Hosts Dozens Of Friends At $1.5 Million Lakefront Shrewsbury Mansion Despite Social Distancing And Mask Orders. “Lt. Governor Karyn Polito recently reminded Massachusetts residents that they should stay at home unless they need to go out to pick up “essentials,” and urged citizens to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Likewise, Governor Charlie Baker on Friday urged people not to get together in groups for barbecues this memorial day weekend. However, it appears as if Polito is not heeding her own advice. Sources are reporting to TB Daily News that the Lt. Governor had a party at her $1.5 million home in Shrewsbury on Saturday. According to the source there were over a dozen cars parked at the lakefront property at 2 Tatassit Circle at one point.”

Rules are for the little people.