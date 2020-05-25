May 25, 2020

THE REAL STORY BEHIND THE STAR WARS OPENING WEEKEND 43 YEARS AGO:

Among the 100 top-grossing domestic movie releases, there have been three occasions when two of those films opened on the same weekend.

“Dr. Zhivago” and “Thunderball” shared Christmas 1965; “The Exorcist” and “The Sting” were Christmas 1973. And on Memorial Day Weekend 1977 there was “Smokey and the Bandit”… and “Star Wars.”