AMAZON HITS BACK AT JOE BIDEN FOR SAYING THE COMPANY DOESN’T PAY ITS FAIR SHARE IN TAXES. On the other hand, don’t get too excited:

In 2009, at the dawn of the Obama era, the Washington Post declared (though then subsidiary publication Newsweek), “We Are All Socialists Now,” and despite the new ownership under Bezos, his writers still think that AOC’s Green Nude Eel doesn’t go anywhere near far enough in destroying capitalism.