May 23, 2020

NAACP PUSHES BACK ON BIDEN’S CLAIM IT ENDORSED HIM AFTER ‘YOU AIN’T BLACK’ FUROR: “‘Yesterday, former Vice President Joe Biden made a comment about the NAACP’s endorsement,’ the statement by Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, said. ‘We want to clarify that the NAACP is a non-partisan organization and does not endorse candidates for political office at any level.’”

Related: When you’re a leftist who has lost the Grauniad: Black Americans are in an abusive relationship with the Democratic party.

Exit quote: “Again and again, Biden’s relationship with black Americans, like the Democratic National Committee’s relationship, has been patronizing at best and actively harmful at worst.”