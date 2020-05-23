May 23, 2020

NEWS FROM MY NECK OF THE WOODS: Coronavirus in Tennessee: 23 active Knox County cases, 331 total. “The Knox County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, to bring the county’s total to 331. Knox County reported 23 active cases on Saturday, down from 27 active cases on Friday. The total number of recovered cases grew to 303 from 295. . . . There is one Knox County patient currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the 331 cases, 38 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness and five deaths.”