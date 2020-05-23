«
May 23, 2020

WE’VE DESCENDED INTO SOME SORT OF BIZARRE HELL-WORLD IN WHICH THE SON OF JOHN AND YOKO IS A VOICE OF SANITY:

Earlier: John Lennon’s Son Denounces Political Correctness, Says Leftist Intellectuals Have Become Pathetic.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:14 pm
