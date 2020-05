KAREN HAS SPOKEN: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extends Michigan stay home order to June 12.

Given that Dr. Fauci has said, as CNBC reports, “staying closed for too long could cause ‘irreparable damage,’” I’m assuming Gov. Karen is fine with that notion.

On the other hand, as Melissa Mackenzie of the American Spectator tweets, “I want Whitmer to lock down Michigan until the state is punished so severely for voting Democrat, they don’t do it again for a generation.”

