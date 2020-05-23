May 23, 2020

DOUBLE STANDARDS: Democrats Suddenly Worried About “Politicized” Investigations.

Some Senate Democrats are complaining about Republican Sen. Ron Johnson’s plan to have the Homeland Security Committee, which he chairs, investigate the ties between Joe Biden’s son Hunter and the corrupt Ukrainian energy company Burisma. The Hill reports that “Democrats have warned for weeks, both publicly and privately, that GOP senators are using the panel to target President Trump’s political rivals.” Whatever the merits of that accusation, Republicans will say: After the Mueller investigation and the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees’ impeachment investigations, are Democrats really going to warn anyone about using investigations to target political rivals?