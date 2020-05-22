May 22, 2020

SUPER GAFFE-O-MATIC ’76! Joe Biden tells young black man, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”

Related: “Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only Republican African American senator currently in office, slammed Biden’s remarks. ‘1.3M black Americans already voted for Trump in 2016. Joe Biden told every single one of us we ‘ain’t black.’’ Scott wrote on Twitter. ‘I’d say I’m surprised, but it’s sadly par for the course for Democrats to take the black community for granted and browbeat those that don’t agree.’”

More: “This morning should end once and for all the question of which party is more eager to get Biden out of his basement.”