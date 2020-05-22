May 22, 2020
CDC: Coronavirus ‘does not spread easily’ except for close contact with infected patients.
The new guidelines come after several months of concerns that the virus was spreading quickly and easily through items such as grocery store packaging and delivered packages.
Research announced in late-March determined that the virus could live on some materials for several days, leading to grim warnings that consumers should be wary of shopping carts, glass surfaces and other common objects.
As Glenn wrote last night about a similar report, this suggests that a lot of what we’re doing to control the spread is misdirected.