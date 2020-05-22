May 22, 2020

GOD AND MAN AT HARVARD: Hot take: Republicans want to reopen the country because they believe in the afterlife which makes them devalue actual life.

Steven Pinker is a cognitive scientist at Harvard, and on Thursday he shared a very hot take via the Washington Post. Republicans are evangelicals, right? And evangelicals believe in an afterlife. And because they believe in an afterlife, they deliberately do things that will shorten their lives, like partially reopening some parts of the country that aren’t COVID-19 hotspots.