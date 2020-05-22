May 22, 2020
PHILADELPHIA DEMOCRATIC PARTY OFFICIAL PLEADS GUILTY TO STUFFING BALLOT BOXES IN ELECTIONS.
That must be fake news, as Stacey Abrams, the Democratic governor of Georgia, assures me that “Voter fraud is, by and large, a myth.”
PHILADELPHIA DEMOCRATIC PARTY OFFICIAL PLEADS GUILTY TO STUFFING BALLOT BOXES IN ELECTIONS.
That must be fake news, as Stacey Abrams, the Democratic governor of Georgia, assures me that “Voter fraud is, by and large, a myth.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.