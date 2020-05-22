«
»

May 22, 2020

PHILADELPHIA DEMOCRATIC PARTY OFFICIAL PLEADS GUILTY TO STUFFING BALLOT BOXES IN ELECTIONS.

That must be fake news, as Stacey Abrams, the Democratic governor of Georgia, assures me that “Voter fraud is, by and large, a myth.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 7:14 am
