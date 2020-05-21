May 21, 2020

SO MUCH FOR THE SCIENCE BEING SETTLED: CDC now says coronavirus ‘does not spread easily’ via contaminated surfaces. “Though it’s not exactly clear when, the federal health agency appears to have recently changed its guidelines from early March that simply said it ‘may be possible’ to spread the virus from contaminated surfaces. The CDC now includes ‘surfaces or objects’ under a section that details ways in which the coronavirus does not readily transmit.”

Seems like this merited more than just a stealth revision on a website.